Bellevue Police cancel search for missing man with Alzheimer's

Police canceled their search for a missing Bellevue man after he was found on Tuesday.

According to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), a King County Search and Rescue team and the Redmond Police Department located 69-year-old Scott Huntoon at around 12:00 p.m.

On Monday, Huntoon was reported missing after he walked away from his home in Northeast Bellevue.

On Tuesday, the King County Search and Rescue Team was called to assist in the search. A command post has been set up at NE 4th St. and 164th Ave. NE.

Officers say he has Alzheimer’s, and frequents parks and bookstores.

Huntoon was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue sweatpants and slippers.