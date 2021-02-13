Bellevue Police searching for suspect who tried to kidnap woman at knifepoint

article

Bellevue Police are searching for a suspect after an attempted kidnapping on Saturday.

According to police, the suspect tried to force a woman into his van at 6:20 p.m. near Northup Way and 108th. He threatened her with a knife.

The woman flagged down another car, police said, and the man fled westbound on SR 520 toward Seattle.

Officers said they were searching for a Black man in his 20s, about 5' 9" tall, with a slender build, wearing a black hat, gray hoodie and gray jeans.

The vehicle was a 1990s model white Dodge Caravan. Authorities released photos of the van and asked for anyone with information to call 911.

