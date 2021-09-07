Bellevue police investigating shooting in plaza parking lot
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a plaza parking lot on Main Street.
Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 15000 block of Main Street just before 7 p.m., near the Auto Zone and LA Fitness.
"We are interviewing witnesses and have located several shell casings, but no victims have been located at this time," Bellevue police tweeted.
The parking lot is under lockdown as detectives investigate.
Police ask people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
Q13 News will have updates as they become available.
