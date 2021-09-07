Expand / Collapse search

Bellevue police investigating shooting in plaza parking lot

Published 
Bellevue
Q13 FOX

Police investigating shooting at Bellevue shopping plaza

The plaza in the 15000 block of Main Street has been locked down as police search for a suspect

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a plaza parking lot on Main Street.

Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 15000 block of Main Street just before 7 p.m., near the Auto Zone and LA Fitness. 

"We are interviewing witnesses and have located several shell casings, but no victims have been located at this time," Bellevue police tweeted.

The parking lot is under lockdown as detectives investigate.

Police ask people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

