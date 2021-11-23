Bellevue police announce safety protocols for Snowflake Lane in wake of Wisconsin Christmas parade tragedy

In wake of the tragedy during the Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade, the Bellevue Police Department put several safety protocols in place for Snowflake Lane.

Each night, police will block the parade streets with large barrier trucks and cement ecology trucks are strategically placed at the corners of streets to prevent access to sidewalks. There will also be anti-vehicle barriers blocking access from the parking lots and size streets.

"Multiple uniformed officers are present each night providing traffic control and event security," said Captain Dave Sanabria. "We are proud of our safety

record at Snowflake Lane over the past 16 years. We credit our planning and partnership with the Bellevue Collection and other responding agencies for the safe events."



Snowflake Lane kicks off its 17th season on Friday, Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 24. The holiday parade begins at 7 p.m. on Bellevue Way NE between NE 4th Street and NE 8th Street.

Police recommend getting there early and spreading out where possible.

The crowds are typically most dense between NE 8th St and NE 6th St, police say. They urge attendees to consider viewing the parade closer to NE 4th St along Bellevue Way NE.

