Search on for 'armed and dangerous' fugitive who robbed teens at gunpoint, police say

A nationwide felony warrant has been issued for a 30-year-old man accused of robbing two teens at gunpoint with an accomplice.

Bellevue Police are asking for the public's help to locate Allen Nguyen aka ‘Taz’ Nguyen. He is wanted for first-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Detectives with the Special Enforcement Team say Nguyen and 28-year-old Dominic Saechao robbed a teenage couple at gunpoint. Police say they approached the two people who were standing in the driveway of a home on SE 13th PL on Jan. 27.

Detectives say Saechao was armed with a handgun while Nguyen was armed with a rifle. Police say Nguyen threatened to shoot the teen if she didn't give him her cell phone.

"This was a violent robbery. He actually pointed a loaded rifle at the victim's leg and threatened to shoot her if she didn't give up her phone," said Officer Seth Tyler with Bellevue Police.

The suspects stole her phone, the other teen's iPhone, wallet, and credit cards, as well as a 2005 silver Infiniti G35.

As they drove off, detectives say Saechao fired a shot at the teens. The bullet did not hit them.

Officers located a 9mm casing at the scene. The stolen Infiniti was recovered on Feb. 2 following a collision in Kent and processed for evidence.

Saechao was arrested and is currently in custody. He was featured on Washington's Most Wanted in 2016 after he was caught on camera following a UPS truck and stealing packages.

However, Bellevue Police have not been able to locate Nguyen. Detectives say he is a suspect in multiple violent crimes across King County. His criminal history includes felony convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm, attempt to elude and taking a motor vehicle without permission.

"He does have a history of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Also, he has shown the willingness to threaten and use those weapons during his crimes that he commits," Tyler said.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to his arrest. All tipsters will remain anonymous. If you know where officers can find him, text the info through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

If you spot him, please call 911.

