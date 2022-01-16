Bellevue opens drop-off site after weeks of garbage pickup delays

article

After weeks of garbage pickup service disruptions, Bellevue residents can now bring their garbage to a drop-off site.

Republic Services, the company in charge of waste collection in the city, attributes the disruptions to Wednesday’s labor strike. The union said over 250 workers at the corporation’s San Diego facilities went on strike in December.

Local union workers walked the picket lines at Republic Services facilities in Seattle, Bellevue, Lynnwood and Kent on Wednesday.

This followed previous delays caused by December’s winter storm in the Puget Sound area.

The drop-off service is located at 1600 127th Ave NE in Bellevue, and will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers can bring bagged garbage, loose recyclables and organic materials free of charge.

