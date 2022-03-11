Bellevue officers who rescued family from collapsed home nominated for award

The Bellevue police officers who rescued a family inside a home that collapsed were nominated for an award for exemplary performance.

The Bellevue Police Department announced on Thursday that officers Clayton Lyles, Michael Montgomery and Joseph Whitaker were nominated for the AXON RISE Award for saving a couple and their family dog inside the collapsed home.

In January, a Bellevue home slid off its foundation and collapsed after a water main break.

The RISE Awards is a program that highlights incredible stories of law enforcement.

Voting lasts until March 18, and to vote for the officers, click here.

