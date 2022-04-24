Bellevue officer rescues ducklings from storm drain

article

Bellevue Police shared video of an officer rescuing ducklings that fell into a storm drain Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a mama duck and her ducklings were marching through Downtown Park, when the little ones slipped through the grating of a storm drain and landed in the muck underground. A bike patrol officer in the neighborhood popped the lid off and started pulling ducks back up to the surface.

The mama duck is seen in the video pacing nervously and quacking while she waits for her kids to come back.

In all, the officer rescued nine ducklings, who police say likely went to the pond to take a much-needed bath!