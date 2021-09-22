Bellevue man pleads guilty to drug, gun and porn charges

article

A 29-year-old Bellevue man pleaded guilty Tuesday to four federal felonies that carry a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 10 years, prosecutors said.

Steve Godina Ochoa was arrested in February 2020 after a 13-year-old runaway told counselors that he had repeatedly sexually assaulted her. When Bellevue police investigated the claims, they found methamphetamine, heroin and firearms in his vehicle.

Two of the firearms were stolen, Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman said in a press release. Godina Ochoa was prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior convictions for arson and illegal possession of guns, Gorman said.

Investigators also found child pornography on his electronic devices, she said.

He faces up to 20 years in prison on the porn charge, up to 40 years for the drugs and the firearm charge could add another 10 years, Gorman said.

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors and his defense attorney agreed to recommend a mandatory minimum of 10 years, Gorman said. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2022.

