Bellevue man charged for soliciting sex from undercover cop disguised as 15-year-old

A man in Bellevue has been charged for attempting to make a "sex date" with someone who he thought was a 15-year-old boy, but was actually an undercover detective.

According to Bellevue Police, 34-year-old Hemant Kurmi began talking to the "15-year-old" online. Police say the conversation quickly turned to sex.

Posing as the 15-year-old, detectives say they told Kurmi the teen's age and mentioned the fact that he was still in high school and living with his parents, but Kurmi still made the plans knowing that information, detectives said.

Detectives were waiting for Kurmi at the agreed-upon location and arrested him.

"This was a case of sugaring, which we are seeing a lot more recently," said Captain Shelby Shearer. "We often see juveniles and other vulnerable people engage in relationships in exchange for material goods and money. They’re looking for a sugar daddy."

The danger arises when the victims don’t realize they are being groomed for sex or sex trafficking, Shearer said.

The King County Prosecutor's Office charged him with two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor.

Bail was set at $37,500 and Kurmi posted it and was released on July 25.

Bellevue Police recommend that parents pay attention to any unusual gifts or expensive items that suddenly appear in their child's life, and monitor your child's social media presence and contacts. It's also a good idea to talk to your child about grooming tactics and what to look out for.