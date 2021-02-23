Bellevue firefighters rescue man trapped in his bedroom during house fire

Bellevue firefighters rescued a homeowner trapped in his bedroom during an early-morning house fire off 164th Avenue NE.

Mike Blankenship says the cackling of the flames woke him up just before firefighters arrived.

Neighbors called 911 around 5 a.m. Tuesday when they saw flames coming through the roof. Investigators believe it started in the garage and spread into the home.

By the time Blankenship was out of bed, the flames were blocking the front entrance. He is an amputee as well, which cut down on his movements throughout the house.

He hollered to firefighters through the bedroom window, and they were able to pull him out through that window as they continued to knock down the flames and smoke.

He says he’s been in a lot of tight spots throughout his life, but this may have been the tightest.

"I’ve danced with the devil many times, but now I may have to change my name to ‘Lucky,’" said Blankenship, after escaping the flames tearing through his home.

Investigators are now sifting through the damage to figure out the cause of the fire.

