Bellevue cheer coach arrested, suspected of molesting children

Bellevue Police arrested a 50-year-old cheer coach accused of molesting children.

According to authorities, the suspect is the owner of Action Athletics, a children’s gymnastics and cheer sports club in Bellevue. He also coaches children there, but police have not specified if any of his students were involved in these allegations.

Police say two victims came forward on Monday, accusing the man of inappropriate touching and taking them on private outings.

Detectives conducted several interviews and gathered evidence, then arrested the man Tuesday evening.

The cheer coach was booked into jail for investigation of third-degree child molestation, suggesting the victims were between 14 and 16 years old.

Authorities say they expect more charges as the investigation continues.

Investigators also suspect there may be more victims, as the man has owned the business for several years. Anyone with information on the case or may have been victimized is urged to contact Bellevue Police at bpdtips@bellevuewa.gov or (425) 452-7853.