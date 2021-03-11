Bellevue business owner defends allegations of identity theft

A Bellevue business owner is now defending himself against serious allegations.

Bellevue Police told Q13 News he may have helped identity thieves when he tossed customers’ personal documents in a dumpster.

Meanwhile, victims in the case say they are outraged their personal information ended up in the wrong hands.

Pak Mail is a mailing and shipping business located on Bellevue Way Northeast that also offers shredding services.

"In reality, this business owner was taking these documents and receiving payment from the citizens and then turning around and putting these documents in the dumpster," said Captain Shelby Shearer of The Bellevue Police Department.

Police say they arrested the owner of the Pak Mail store for trafficking stolen information.

The arrest comes after a recent bust of an identity theft ring recovered stolen credit cards, driver’s licenses, tax documents, and passports that belonged to several Pak Mail customers.

A victim in the case, who asked us not to disclose their identity, says Bellevue Police recently alerted her.

"The second he asked me I knew why it happened because I’m very meticulous," said the victim. "Even when I throw away magazines I tear the label off before I throw them in the bin."

The Bellevue woman said she recently cleaned out her filing cabinets and took her personal and sensitive documents to Pak Mail.

"There were bank statements, tax returns, insurance papers, everything," she said.

Pak Mail’s owner, Nasir Ali, denies the allegations currently against him. He agreed to speak to Q13 News.

"We have a vendor that takes care of the shredding so we don’t physically shred. We keep them in secure bins and they get shredded by another company," said Ali.

"If anything is disposed outside of our control in this area and it’s accessed by the public it’s out of our control."

Bellevue Police said the case has been turned over to King County prosecutors for charges to be filed.

"It’s people entrusting this business to deal with their personal and private data and instead they’re getting scammed, that’s ID theft."

Police and victims in the case now have this message for anyone looking to dispose of their sensitive information and avoid dealing with identity theft.

"Make sure you’re taking the documents to a reputable business," said Captain Shearer. "Then ask if you can watch as the business destroys or shred the documents in person."

"See them shred it on-site," said the victim. "After this, I’ll never trust anyone."