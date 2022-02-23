Bellevue appoints Wendell Shirley as city’s police chief

The city of Bellevue announced on Wednesday who will be leading its police department.

City manager Brad Miyake appointed interim chief Wednell Shirley as the Bellevue Police Department’s police chief after former chief Steve Mylett left the department for a position in Ohio last summer.

"We were fortunate to have Chief Shirley join the Bellevue Police Department last year after a nationwide search for the assistant chief position. Over the past six months in the interim role, I believe he has demonstrated the leadership skills and dedication necessary to lead the department," said Miyake. "It’s critical that we continue to keep our neighborhoods safe and build strong relationships with community groups and residents of all backgrounds."

Shirley spent 26 years at the Santa Monica Police Department in California and said he moved to Bellevue to become the department’s assistant police chief.

Shirley retired from the Santa Monica Police Department in California in 2019, but said after watching the protests over social justice and police reform throughout 2020, he wanted to work again to help build better relationships with the community.

"Policing in America faces many challenges, and it's imperative that we listen to our community and adapt," said Chief Shirley. "Through strong community engagement and transparency, we can continue to build trust with the Bellevue community. Community engagement is one of my top priorities."

Shirley will be the first person of color to lead the department, which has 184 commissioned officers, along with 41-commision personnel.

"Public safety is a partnership. Law enforcement cannot do it alone and we need to partner with our residents and business community to continue to enjoy a high quality of life in Bellevue," he said.

