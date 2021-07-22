Several beaches in Pierce, King counties temporarily close

Several beaches have been closed in both Pierce and King counties in the last 24 hours.

Matthews Beach in Seattle was closed due to high levels of bacteria found in the water today.

Public health officials have warned that people and pets should not drink the water or engage in any water contact activities including swimming or wading in the water.

Seattle-King County Public Health will re-test for safety next week and will keep the public updated.

The Pierce County Health Department also closed several beaches and access points along Flett and Chambers Creeks after a sewage spill on Wednesday.

The area closures include Sunnyside Beach Park, Chambers Creek Regional Park, Kobayashi Park and Chambers Bay Park, as well as access points at Chambers Creek Canyon and Mount View Cemetery.

People and pets should not go into the water to swim or to fish until further notice, according to authorities.

