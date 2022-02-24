‘Be extra careful’: WSDOT warns drivers of icy road conditions after several crashes



The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers of slick conditions after several crashes and spinouts during Thursday morning’s commute.

Officials reported that roads were icy in north Snohomish and Skagit counties. They also said crews applied sand in several areas.

Road conditions in Pierce and Thurston counties were also icy.

Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson said in King County alone, troopers responded to 37 crashes since midnight.

Snow fell overnight in parts of Western Washington and temperatures below freezing resulted in slick conditions.

Before 3 a.m., northbound I-5 at State Route 516 in Des Moines was fully blocked due to several spinouts. Lanes were cleared and reopened before 4 a.m.

"Remember, if the road is shiny and you don’t see spray from tires of the car in front of you, it’s icy. Even if it is wet, with this cold it can suddenly turn icy, so slow down and allow plenty of room," traffic officials said.

Drivers are advised to reduce speeds, increase following distance and add extra time for travel.

Several school districts announced delays due to the conditions. Find an updated list here.

