Bat tests positive for rabies in Kittitas County

Kittitas County officials announced on Wednesday that a bat that its health department received tested positive for rabies.

The Kittitas County Public Health Department said a woman and her pet were exposed to the bat. They said the woman was healthy and received post exposure care, and the pet was up-to-date with the rabies vaccine.

The last bat found in Kittitas County to test positive was in 2013. As of Wednesday, the county has had four bats test positive for rabies since 2008.

Anyone who finds a bat in their home should not touch it. They are advised to wear thick or leather gloves and capture the bat in a can or box, seal the container and call the local health department.

For more information about rabies click here or contact the Kittitas County Public Health Department at 509-962-7515.



