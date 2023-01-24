Barricaded suspect firing shots from Puyallup apartment complex, shelter-in-place issued

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to an apartment complex in Puyallup for a person who barricaded themselves inside and was actively firing at officers.

Law enforcement sources told FOX 13 that the suspect was wanted for domestic violence.

According to the Puyallup Police Department, there were active shots being fired out of the unit at the River Trail Apartments on Main Street.

A neighbor told FOX 13 that people were being cleared off a nearby golf course.

An official with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department told FOX 13 that two Puyallup Police Officers were shot but have minor injuries.

Puyallup PD is asking residents at the River Trail Apartments and the Addison Greens Apartments to shelter in place and remain in their homes.

E. Main is closed from 15th Street SE to 23rd Street SE. as a result of the active shots being fired.

The situation is still active and the suspect still appears to be in the unit.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.