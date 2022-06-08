Barricaded suspect arrested, 1 found dead inside home in Kitsap County

Kitsap County deputies arrested an armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a home Wednesday, one person was found dead at the scene.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), deputies and a SWAT team responded to the 6900 block of Old Military Road for a disturbance reported in the area at around 8:40 a.m.

Authorities say the man was barricaded inside a residence and was armed with a rifle.

Just after 9:00 a.m., authorities say they arrested the suspect, and one person was found dead inside the home.

The suspect and officers on scene were uninjured.

KSCO is warning people to avoid the area, and that Old Military Rd is currently closed between McWilliams Rd and Fairgrounds Rd until further notice.

Schools and Transit officials have been notified.

This is a developing story, Additional details about this incident will be posted later.