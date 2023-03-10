Barista worried about safety of others as serial 'Peeping Tom' continues to roam Issaquah

A victim of an alleged "serial peeper" in Issaquah has come forward, sharing her story because she fears the suspect is getting bolder.

Earlier this week, Issaquah Police said they were investigating a series of reports over the last month in which a man was seen looking into windows of homes.

Investigators said in many cases, the man was seen inappropriately touching and/or exposing himself while watching residents.

Cara Franklin-Moytoy, a barista at Amazonia Café on Northwest Sammamish Road, said he struck again in the parking lot near the drive-up café spot-- in broad daylight.

"He stood back up and came to the edge looking at me, playing with himself," said Franklin-Moytoy.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning on Feb. 23, when she was working alone. She called 911 and the suspect quickly left.

"It’s definitely made me more afraid every day I come to work," she said.

While she filed a report, Issaquah Police said what happened can’t be considered a crime.

The man was in a public space and only had his hands down his pants, rather than exposing himself to her, she said. But Franklin-Moytoy worries the longer the man is allowed to continue his behavior, he will end up doing something worse.

"It’s a disease when someone has that. It’s a form of voyeurism, it’s a form of mental health issue and he needs help before he does hurt someone," she said.

She's also concerned that he could be lurking in the surrounding forested area to surprise someone on a trail.

"This trail goes all the way to the state park, goes all the way into Issaquah. There’s a lot of greenbelt and he can be hiding," Franklin-Moytoy said, "So I just thought it was important for people to be aware especially, if they're on the trail that he’s not caught, he’s out in the open."

The man is described as middle-aged, medium skin tone, wearing a tan or dark jacket and often seen riding a bike for transportation. He has approached homes from wooded/greenbelt areas in the evening hours.

It appears that he left his bike behind after the incident at Amazonia Café, which could limit his mobility.

A potential suspect has been identified in some of the Peeping Tom cases, but victims have declined to help in prosecution, charges were not requested or declined statements, police said.

"It’s not about punitive or necessarily going to jail-- it’s about getting him resources and knowing that, that’s not okay in our community or any community," Issaquah police chief Paula Schwan told FOX 13 on Wednesday.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity and has any surveillance camera footage during the time of the incident is asked to call 911 to report it. Anyone who is aware of similar incidents that haven't been reported are asked to call the Issaquah Police Department at 425-847-3200.