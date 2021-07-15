Ballots mailed out on Friday for Washington's primary: What you need to know

Ballots for Washington State's Aug. 3 primary will be mailed out on Friday, July 16.

The ballots will include measures for local school, city, emergency services and water districts. It will also include elected offices.

Here's what you need to know about Primary Day:

Important dates

July 26- Last day for online and mailed voter registrations or updates to be received by the state.

July 27- It is recommended by USPS that you mail a voted ballot back by one week before the primary

Aug. 3- Primary Day: Mailed ballots must be postmarked by this date. Official ballot drop boxes are open until 8 p.m. that day.

Your races

Each county and city (except Asotin and Garfield Counties, who are not having primaries) will have their own ballot measures and candidates.

To search races and measures that will be on your ballot, head to VoteWA.gov.

How to vote

Three Ways to Register

It's easy and secure to register online, by mail with a paper form, or at a county elections office. Check your registration at VoteWA.gov.

Voting by Mail FAQ

Everything about voting in Washington. Additional quick links to USPS and Election Mail Resources.

What if I miss the deadline?

Washington offers same day registration services through Election Day. After the 8-day deadline, you must register (or update) in person at a voting center. Contact your local county elections office for details.

Ballot Drop Box and Voting Center Locations ( Excel | PDF | Map )

Download a comprehensive list, view the statewide map, or sign in to VoteWA.gov for a personalized list. The statewide list will be updated as Election Day approaches. For details, contact your local elections office.

