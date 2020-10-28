Ballard community comes up with creative ways to safely pass out candy on Halloween

Halloween is not dead in Ballard and surrounding neighborhoods, but like many things during the coronavirus pandemic, trick-or-treating is going to look a lot different.



Ballard resident Lisa Yeager built a candy slide that is at least 6-feet long so she can hand out candy from a safe distance.



"We wanted to develop a covid-friendly delivery system so we can share candy and celebrate Halloween with the kids," said Yeager.



12-year-old Sammy Yamamoto built a candy zipline. The candy bucket travels up and down the line, from the entrance of his home to the sidewalk.



"It's so you are not actually near anybody and it's probably more than 6 feet long," said Yamamoto.

And a next-level project, a Ballard resident who wishes to remain anonymous created a life-sized robot with an extended arm to safely pass out lollipops.





"It was inspired by the megabot robot which is a giant-life sized robot I've seen at the Maker fair. We added the arm extender with lollipops so we can socially distance from people while still handing out candy and there's a bublle blowing machine on the other hand and it's made of cardboard and duct tape.

I think I almost spent 200 dollars on duct tape," said the anonymous inventor.



These creative efforts are in hopes to save Halloween this year and make it spooktacular but most importantly safe.



"Just trying to get some normalcy back," said Elisa Yamamoto.



And thanks to Seattle's trick-or-street blocks permits that will allow streets to close off from traffic on



Halloween, many streets will be celebrating under the full moon.



"Our street is closing down and we're going to have a whole street party and laser tag and I'm looking forward to the whole event," said Yeager.



Here's a map of all the fun and safe festivities.