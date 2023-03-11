Ballard Commons Park reopening after major clean-up, makeover

Ballard Commons Park is reopening this weekend after being shut down for more than a year.

Located on 22nd Ave. NW in Ballard, the city used this time to give the park upgrades, update maintenance, and do some major clean-up.

Ballard Commons Park, photo: Nikki Torres

In 2021, the city closed Commons Park, because it was becoming too much of a public safety issue. Around six months prior to its closure, the city responded to more than 40 issues at the park, like tent fires. Around that time, Seattle Police said they answered more than 100 calls to the park, because of assaults and other violent crimes.

Over the last 15 months, the city has been working on a massive makeover for Commons Park. The city has added and improved the park's lighting, and planted more trees. They also did maintenance on the skate bowl, as well as the restroom. Overall, crews worked to make it cleaner and provide an inviting environment for the community to enjoy again.

Ballard is continuing to work on its play area project for the park. Construction on that could start as early as later this year.

The city is holding a welcome back celebration Saturday and Sunday from 12:00-6:00 p.m. It's a free event. There will be food trucks, lawn games, and live music.

The city is welcoming anyone to come out and see the improvements and changes made to the park over the last year.

A skate session is scheduled to be hosted by the Ballard Thrashers Skateboard Club. There will also be an activity fair and a soccer clinic hosted by Ballard FC Youth Soccer.