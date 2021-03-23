Bainbridge family honors memory of daughter with memorial scholarship fund

A week after the tragic loss of three teens on Bainbridge Island, the family of one of the victims is creating a lasting legacy in their daughter’s name.

Emily Wachsman and Jeff Logan plan to establish the Hannah Wachsman Memorial Scholarship Fund.

So far, the family has created a gofundme that is nearing $40 thousand raised as of Tuesday night. Hannah’s parents have pledged to match the first $10 thousand in donations.

"We’re feeling her presence in so many ways and it just comes back to the community," said Emily. "She was just full of life and I think that magnetic personality of hers and her smile just radiated, so people felt safe around her and loved by her and it very much feels like what she gave out to her friends and her community is coming right back at us."

"Every year we can thank the community by helping other students, by giving them a gift as they head off to college," said Logan. "Our hope is that this scholarship will be around for a very long time and people will always remember her name."

Wachsman was only 16-years-old when she was killed in the crash. The two other teenagers, Marina Miller and Hazel Kleiner, were just 14-years-old.

The outpouring of support is seen with a mountain of flowers at Bainbridge High School and other signs of remembrance around the community.

If you’d like to donate to the scholarship fund, visit CelebrateHannah.com.

