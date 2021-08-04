Bail set at $3M in killings of 2 men near Moses Lake

A Moses Lake man has had bail set at $3 million in connection with the shooting deaths of two Moses Lake men on Saturday.

Noe Pena had his first appearance in Grant County Superior Court this week on investigation of two counts of second-degree murder, The Columbia Basin Herald reported.

Pena, 40, is accused shooting Epitacio Martinez-Molina, 52, and his brother, Moises Martinez-Molina, 37, according to Grant County Sheriff’s spokesman Officer Kyle Foreman.

No motive has been confirmed, but Foreman said evidence suggested they were all involved in a poker game.

Deputies were called to a home north of Moses Lake around 11:45 a.m. Saturday after someone reported a man "walking around with a gun in his hand," according to Foreman. They found Pena walking on a road, ordered him to drop the gun and he eventually did, Foreman said.

Pena was initally taken into custody on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Deputies found the men’s bodies after a witness told them they were in the garage of a home where Pena was seen. Grant County Coroner confirmed their identities and cause of death.

Pena remains in the Grant County Jail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram