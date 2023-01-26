These baby names are reportedly ‘at risk’ of going ‘extinct’ in 2023

Certain baby names are reportedly "at risk" of going "extinct" in 2023, according to a new report from a parenting resource.

BabyCenter, which is an online media company under the Everyday Health Group – Pregnancy & Parenting (EHG P&P), released a report called "Baby names at risk of extinction in 2023."

The list analyzed naming trends in the top 500 boy and girl baby names.

Baby boy names "at risk" of going "extinct"

1. Arjun (down 164 spots)

2. Walter (down 162 spots)

3. Royce (down 138 spots)

4. Khalid (down 138 spots)

5. Rory (down 127 spots)

6. Nehemiah (down 110 spots)

7. Kameron (down 107 spots)

8. Wade (down 94 spots)

9. Kane (down 93 spots)

10. Kian (down 93 spots)

Concord, MA - July 28: A newborn baby boy yawns as he sits with his mother at Emerson Hospital. Births rebounded to pre-pandemic levels in Massachusetts, rising 4 percent in 2021 after plummeting by the same margin in 2020, according to new data from (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Expand

11. Ahmed (down 87 spots)

12. Seth (down 86 spots)

13. Hugo (down 86 spots)

14. Kyle (down 84 spots)

15. Steven (down 84 spots)

16. Hassan (down 78 spots)

17. Bradley (down 77 spots)

18. Kobe (down 70 spots)

19. Syed (down 68 spots)

20. Ayaan (down 65 spots)

The report says in general, it seemed like boy names starting with the letter "K" were "falling out of favor." This includes Khalid, Kian, Kyle, and Kobe.

Baby girl names "at risk" of going "extinct"

1. Hayden (down 203 spots)

2. Ariyah (down 129 spots)

3. Mira (down 129 spots)

4. Kate (down 129 spots)

5. Katherine (down 127 spots)

6. Hana (down 126 spots)

7. Leia (down 122 spots)

8. Joy (down 112 spots)

9. Vanessa (down 111 spots)

10. Alayah (down 102 spots)

30 December 2019, North Rhine-Westphalia, Oberhausen: The feet of a baby can be seen in a crib. On 30.12.2019 the statistics of the hobby name researcher Knud Bielefeld on the most popular first names in 2019 were published in Ahrensburg (Schleswig-H Expand

11. Paige (down 99 spots)

12. Annabelle (down 98 spots)

13. Adelyn (down 97 spots)

14. Kenzie (down 97 spots)

15. Kira (down 97 spots)

16. Mariam (down 96 spots)

17. Teagan (down 95 spots)

18. London (down 94 spots)

19. Aniyah (down 93 spots)

20. Makayla (down 92 spots)

A refugee baby is given bottle-feeding after arriving from Ukraine at the main railway station in Krakow, Poland on March 11, 2022. Russian invasion on Ukraine causes a mass exodus of refugees to Poland. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The report says for girls, Hayden, Ariyah, Mira, Kate and Katherine had some of the steepest popularity declines from 2021 to 2022.

BabyCenter's State of Baby Names initiative has identified and analyzed the most popular baby names for 18 years.

The report analyzes the top 500 baby names for each gender from data submitted by BabyCenter parents about babies born in 2021 and 2022.