VIDEO: Baby Jesus stolen from Sundance Square nativity scene

Fort Worth police are asking for help finding the person seen on video vandalizing a nativity scene in Sundance Square.

Security cameras captured a man walking up to the plaza stage around 2 a.m. Saturday.

He grabbed baby Jesus right out of the manager and then hopped into what appeared to be a Nissan Pathfinder.

On Tuesday, police released photos of the suspect showing the man from the original photos along with a new man.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Source: Fort Worth Police

Fort Worth police are investigating.

Anyone who recognizes the Baby Jesus thief is asked to contact the police department.