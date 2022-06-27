Lacey Police: Baby found safe after car stolen with child inside

On Sunday, Lacey Police found a car with a seven-month-old baby in the backseat, several blocks away from a gas station where it was reported stolen.

At about 9:20 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a stolen 2000 Honda Accord with a child inside at the 76 gas station at 102 College St. SE. Police said the victim attempted to chase down the suspect on I-5, with the help of a passerby who gave him a ride.

A 911 call from a citizen in Thurston County led officers to the missing vehicle on the Karen Frasier Woodland Trail. After a confrontation with the citizen, authorities say the suspect threw the keys into the car and ran off.

The baby was found asleep and unharmed inside the car. Officers returned both the baby and the vehicle to the victim, the child's father.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Police are still searching for the young male suspect, who was caught on the gas station's security cameras wearing a camouflage sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a black hat. Any information can be reported by calling Lacey Police at (360) 459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.