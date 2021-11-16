Family speaks out after 10 people were rescued from Forks floodwater by Coast Guard helicopter

A baby was among four children and six adults rescued by the Coast Guard near Forks on Monday as floods hit Washington state.

The family said they had to cut a hole in the ceiling of their front porch to escape, and the Coast Guard rescued them from the roof.

"At first we didn’t even know what was going on. We heard our neighbor screaming and hollering and so we went out there and we saw the flood and our car was already halfway covered, our porch was covered to our last step," said Ashley Looper, who was one of two families rescued. Her sister and her children were also rescued in the helicopter.

The children rescued were ages one through 12.

Looper was able to return to her home to retrieve her husband's ashes. The families are working with the Red Cross for temporary shelter.

An atmospheric river brought heavy rain to the Pacific Northwest, with winds of up to 93 mph recorded in the state.

The severe wind and rainstorms prompted Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to declare a severe weather state of emergency in 14 counties.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family.

