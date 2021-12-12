Avalanche risks remain following first deadly incident of the season

One person died, and five were trapped, in an avalanche at Crystal Mountain Saturday morning.

The skiers were in the Silver Basin area, when the avalanche trapped the group – the group was wearing avalanche beacons, which may have helped them regroup and get out of the snow.

The death marks the first of the season in that area, though experts say the threat of avalanches remain common this time of year.

Jerry Casson, with Ascent Outdoors in Ballard, told FOX 13 that plenty of people will be heading into the backcountry in the coming weeks. That’s why he’s careful to make sure everyone renting equipment knows what they’re doing, or at a minimum are going out with groups that are veterans.

"We can rent you this gear, but we can’t rent you the avalanche knowledge," said Casson "So, you need to be prepared – either taking a class, or going out with people that have that knowledge."

Ascent hosts courses in their shop after-hours. The Northwest Avalanche Group (NWAC) hosts a number around the community too – including one scheduled for Monday night.

If you can’t attend a class, Casson said you can also hire a service or guide to go out with you.

Casson also said there’s standard gear that everyone needs: an avalanche beacon, a shovel and a snow probe. Avalanche airbags are also becoming more popular – though, Casson said it’s sort of like seatbelts on a car. Just because you have safety gear, doesn’t mean you should drive recklessly.

"You can gain some basic knowledge and do stuff safely," he said. "You really need to check the Northwest Avalanche Center website, NWAC, to be aware of the danger out there."

"When you go back-country, nobody is watching out for you," said Jerome Graber, a snow shoeing enthusiast who was out on Crystal Mountain this weekend.

Graber said that you can’t beat the views of going out into the wilderness after a fresh snow, but he said you have to understand the risks.

"We try to be prepared," said Graber, "but that’s like putting on a seatbelt. It protects you, but it doesn’t guarantee anything."

Following Saturday's deadly incident, Crystal Mountain issued a statement:

"At approximately 10:50am on December 11, 2021, an avalanche was reported in a closed area of the resort known as Silver Basin. This area was uncontrolled and not mitigated for avalanche hazard since this area had not yet opened for the season. Six backcountry skiers, wearing avalanche transceivers, were traveling[sic] uphill and triggered the avalanche which caught all six individuals. Two additional unrelated backcountry skiers were also in the area and witnessed the avalanche and then reported the incident to Ski Patrol. Ski Patrol arrived and immediately began assisting in recovery efforts. Five members of the party were successfully recovered while one member was found unconscious. Resuscitation efforts began at approximately 11:05am, and at 11:15am, after no response, they suspended CPR efforts and waited for Ski Patrol to arrive to recover the victim and escort the group down the mountain. The skier was a male in his 60’s.



"Crystal Mountain has received twelve inches of snow in the last 24 hours, with winds reaching 100mph at the summit. As snow continues to fall, Crystal Mountain Ski Patrol reminds backcountry skiers to research uphill travel policies and check the avalanche forecasts before heading into the backcountry.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram