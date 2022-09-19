Person reported missing delays Seattle ferry route; Coast Guard locates the person
article
SEATTLE - Authorities were searching for a person reported missing on a ferry headed for Seattle. However, shortly after the person was reported missing, the Coast Guard confirmed that the person got off the ferry without the party they got on with, prompting the scare.
Washington State Ferries delayed several Seattle/Bainbridge Island sailings because of law enforcement activity:
- 3:00 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. from Seattle
- 3:50 p.m., 5:35 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. from Bainbridge