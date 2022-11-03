Authorities searching for missing hiker in Olympic National Park

Authorities need help finding a hiker who went missing in Olympic National Park last weekend.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), 35-year-old Laura Macke went on a solo hiking trip through Enchanted Valley starting Sunday, Oct. 30. Macke reportedly planned to camp at Pyrites Creek, and also indicated she would be in the backcountry on Nov. 1.

Macke has not been seen since she left, and was reported missing Wednesday.

Search & Rescue crews hiked into the national park Thursday to conduct a search, assisted by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter. They were forced to call off the search due to inclement weather.

Another search is scheduled for Friday.

Authorities describe Macke as standing 5'6" and 200 pounds, with curly light-brown hair in a bob cut.

Anyone who hiked in the area of Lake Quinault, Graves Creek or Enchanted Valley between Oct. 30–Nov. 1 is urged to call the NPS tip line at 1-888-653-0009 or submit a tip to nps_isb@nps.gov or on the NPS website.