Authorities search for hit-and-run suspect that killed a man in Spanaway

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for help finding a hit-and-run suspect that struck and killed a man on Mountain Highway Thursday morning.

According to WSP, at around 1:00 a.m. Thursday, a driver struck a man crossing the southbound lanes of State Route 7 near a 7-Eleven in Spanaway. The driver stopped at the scene. Seconds later, a second car drove into the man – killing him, and drove away.

Authorities say the vehicle that drove away likely has significant damage to the lower front area of the car. There is no vehicle description at this time.

WSP detectives are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Brooke Bova at 360-701-8284 or email them at brooke.bova@wsp.wa.gov.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram