Authorities search for suspects who stole a woman's car at gunpoint in Parkland

Deputies are searching for at least five people who stole a woman’s car at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), at around 3:25 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an armed carjacking near the corner of 105th St. Ct. S and 19th Ave. S in Parkland. When deputies arrived, the 20-year-old victim told them that a group of men surrounded her car when she got into the parking lot.

Authorities say one of the suspects ordered the victim to get out of the car at gunpoint. She told deputies was still holding her keys when she got out, and the armed suspect threatened her again, saying he would kill her if she did not hand them over. She gave them the keys and the group of suspects got in the car and drove off.

Soon after, officers with the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) told deputies they had spotted the stolen car driving near the Notch 8 Apartments on S. Hosmer St., which is a little more than a mile north of where the incident occurred.

TPD officers told deputies that five people bailed out of the stolen car and took off running. A K9 unit was called in to track down the suspects, but the dog was not able to find them.

Anyone with information that could help deputies locate the suspects is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This is a developing story.