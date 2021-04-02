Authorities release composite sketch to help identify Green River Killer victim

article

Authorities have released a sketch of one of the two remaining unidentified victims of Green River Killer Gary Ridgway.

The composite image was released by the King County Sheriff's Office and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The woman is known to investigators only as Bones-17. Investigators are asking for help from the public in identifying the victim.

She was found along with another Green River victim on Jan. 2, 1986. Forensic evidence placed her in her mid-to-late teens at the time of her murder.

Authorities said isotope analysis suggests that the woman may be a native of the eastern United States or Canada.

Ridgway pleaded guilty to murdering 48 women back in 2003. Bones-17's killing was included in the plea deal, but she has still not been identified.

"There is renewed urgency in this case," said King County Sheriff Mitzi G. Johanknecht said. "Thirty-five years have passed since Bones 17’s discovery and investigators want to connect with family before memories and other evidence fades." Every person, in the words of Dr. Taylor, needs their name. It will take the help of a nation to give Bones-17 hers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact:

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

1-800-THE LOST

(1-800-843-5678)

Case TA 1151979

or

The King County Sheriff’s Office

206-296-3311

MCUTips@KingCounty.gov

Case 86-000818

