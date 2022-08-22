Authorities need help ID'ing man hit, killed by train in Mount Vernon

The Skagit County Coroner's Office needs help identifying a man hit and killed by a train in Mount Vernon.

According to authorities, the man was crossing a railroad track on Friday, July 29 around 12:20 a.m. He was struck by a train and killed.

Since then, forensics detectives have been trying to identify the man, who was not carrying any identification items at the time of his death. Mount Vernon Police released a forensic sketch based off scene data, but note the man may look slightly different.

(City of Mount Vernon)

Police say the man was wearing dark running pants, a dark long-sleeved shirt and a neon green shirt reading "The Walking Drunk." He had medium complexion, short black hair, stood between 5'6"–5'8" and weighed 160 pounds, and is believed to have been in his 30s.

It is also believed the man had consistent, routine dental care and appears to have had a major shoulder surgery at some point.

Police have been unable to identify the man yet, and are asking the public for help. Once the man's identity is confirmed, the police will not issue any statement until his family and next of kin are notified.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Anyone with information that could help identify the man is urged to call Skagit County dispatch at (360) 428-3211 or Mount Vernon Police at (360) 336-6271.