Authorities need help finding K-9 Ace after he escaped his Lake Stevens home overnight

The Edmonds Police Department's K-9 Ace has gone missing, and local law enforcement agencies are asking for the public's help in finding him.

According to a Tweet from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), K-9 Ace escaped from his home near the corner of 123rd Ave. SE and 2nd St. SE. in Lake Stevens Tuesday night.

(Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

According to K-9 Ace's handler, he is not wearing a collar.

Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for him in the southeast area of Lake Stevens, and if seen, please call 911 immediately.

(Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

