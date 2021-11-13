Authorities looking for escaped inmate near Elma

article

Grays Harbor Sheriff’s deputies are looking for an escaped inmate last seen in a work crew near Elma.

Authorities say 50-year-old Julie Fall escaped from an inmate work crew around 2:45 p.m. on Friday. The crew was picking up garbage on Monte-Elma Road by the Oaksridge Golf Course.

Fall is described as 5’4" and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Fall’s whereabouts is asked to call (360) 533-8765.

