Authorities looking for escaped inmate near Elma

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo Credit: Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office

ABERDEEN, Wash. - Grays Harbor Sheriff’s deputies are looking for an escaped inmate last seen in a work crew near Elma.

Authorities say 50-year-old Julie Fall escaped from an inmate work crew around 2:45 p.m. on Friday. The crew was picking up garbage on Monte-Elma Road by the Oaksridge Golf Course.

Fall is described as 5’4" and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Fall’s whereabouts is asked to call (360) 533-8765.

