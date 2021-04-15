Authorities investigating police shooting in Pierce County

Authorities in Pierce County are investigating a police shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, a deputy fired at a person just after 3:00 p.m. in the 14900 block of 272nd Ave. E. in Buckley.

That person was taken with unknown injuries to a nearby hospital. The deputy was not hurt.

It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team was called to the scene to take over the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Watch Q13 News at 4 & 5 for updates.

