Report: Authorities investigate shooting that left an officer, suspect injured in Sequim

article

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left an officer and a suspect injured after a traffic stop Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Kitsap Critical Incident Response Team, at 4:31 a.m. a Sequim police officer pulled over a driver at the intersection of W. Washington St. and N. Third Ave. in Sequim. Six minutes later, a Clallam County sheriff’s deputy arrived to assist the police officer. Authorities say at some point during the stop, an officer fired his weapon.

Details about the incident are limited at this time.

According to a report from the Sequim Gazette, the suspect was apprehended, taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and was then released to police custody. The Sequim Gazette is also reporting that the officer involved is recovering from minor to moderate injuries.

RELATED: Police: 8-year-old boy shoots his 9-year-old brother in Federal Way apartment

RELATED: 19-year-old armed carjacking suspect shot by Pierce County deputy

The Kitsap Critical Incident Response Team, a team made up of ten law enforcement agencies from across the region, is handling the investigation.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.