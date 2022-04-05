Authorities investigate shooting in Burien that left one injured

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday morning.

According to KCSO, officers responded to a shooting in the 11300 block of 26th Ave., near Highway 99 at around 6:46 a.m.

One victim was found with a gunshot wound in the leg and was taken to Harborview Medical Center to recover.

The KCSO Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident. Details about a possible suspect are still unknown.

This is a developing story.

