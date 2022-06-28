Authorities investigate scene of a shooting in North Marysville

Authorities are investigating the scene of a shooting in North Marysville Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Marysville Police Department (MPD), at around 12:10 p.m. officers and detectives responded to a shooting at 116th St. NE and State Ave near Dairy Queen.

Authorities say everyone involved has been accounted for, and there are no outstanding suspects.

The MPD says traffic in the area is back open.

An investigation is underway and further information will be provided at a later time.

This is a developing story.