Authorities investigate deadly shooting in Des Moines

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Des Moines.

According to Des Moines Police, a 24-year-old woman was taken into custody after a 28-year-old man was found dead outside an apartment building on Thursday evening.

Police said the woman had called 911 around 9:00 p.m. and reported that she was the shooter. Detectives interviewed her at the station and she was then released.

A handgun was recovered at the scene. No further details have been released.