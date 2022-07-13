Authorities investigate a shooting that left 2 people injured in Lynnwood

article

Deputies are on scene, investigating a shooting that injured two people near the Manor Market convenient store Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to the area near 154th St. SW and 36th Ave. W.

Two victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

Authorities are warning drivers to expect delays due to a large police presence in the area.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story as an active investigation is underway.