Authorities investigate a shooting that left 2 people injured in Lynnwood
article
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Deputies are on scene, investigating a shooting that injured two people near the Manor Market convenient store Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to the area near 154th St. SW and 36th Ave. W.
Two victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Their current condition is unknown.
Authorities are warning drivers to expect delays due to a large police presence in the area.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story as an active investigation is underway.