Deputies: Fugitive taken into custody after hours-long search in Pierce County

Authorities closed a portion of State Route 7 on Thursday while searching for a fugitive who they say rammed one of their vehicles and then fled.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the US Marshals-led Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force was on a fugitive investigation when that suspect fled.

Just before noon Thursday, deputies closed SR 7 between Alder lake ark and 91st Ave. E. near La Grande while searching for the suspect.

At 4:00 p.m., deputies said they took the suspect into custody. Shots were fired, but nobody was hurt.

During the search, anyone in the area was advised to stay indoors, lock their doors and call 911 if you see a suspicious person at your property. Authorities searched from the ground and the air.

Further details were expected to be released later Thursday.

