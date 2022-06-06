Austin woman wanted for cyclist's murder still at large, U.S. Marshals offer reward

The search continues for Kaitlin Armstrong, who is wanted in connection to the murder of cyclist Moriah Wilson in Austin, Texas, and the U.S. Marshals are now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Armstrong's arrest.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, which is assisting with the fugitive investigation, announced that it has learned that Armstrong was dropped off at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on May 18, a day after Austin police obtained a warrant for her arrest.

Officials say a search of outbound flights at the Newark airport revealed no reservations had been made under the name Kaitlin Marie Armstrong.

Armstrong is the prime suspect in the death of 25-year-old cycling star Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson who was found shot dead at a friend’s apartment in East Austin on Maple Avenue near East 7th Street on May 11.

Law enforcement has not been able to locate Armstrong since police briefly detained and mistakenly released Armstrong on an unrelated charge.

"Armstrong was mistakenly released from custody on the misdemeanor warrant because her date of birth in our report management system did not match the date of birth on the warrant," said Detective Richard Spitler, with Austin police in a press conference on May 25.

Further investigation revealed Armstrong had dated star cyclist Colin Strickland for a few years. Last year, Strickland was romantically involved with Wilson while Strickland and Armstrong were on a brief break.

Investigators believe Wilson was shot and killed over a love triangle since Wilson and Strickland went out the day of the murder and Armstrong’s car was seen driving around where Wilson was killed.

"The best thing (Armstrong) can do at this point, wherever she is, is surrender to authorities, so she can return safely to Austin and answer the charges against her. She needs to know the Marshals are not going to stop looking for her." — U.S. Marshal for the western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau

A day after the murder, a search warrant was executed at Armstrong and Strickland's home.

"Two handguns were seized, [and], on May 17, 2020, the Austin Police Department's Ballistic Unit positively identified one of those handguns as the handgun that fired the spent cartridge cases on Wilson's murder. That same day, a municipal court judge issued a warrant for Armstrong's arrest for the offense of murder," said Detective Spitler.

Investigators have determined Armstrong was at the Austin International Bergstrom Airport on May 14 at approximately 12:30 p.m. She boarded Flight #WN2262 from ABIA to Houston Hobby Airport and then boarded a connecting Southwest Airlines Flight #WN30 to New York LaGuardia Airport.

On May 25 investigators obtained from the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Texas another warrant for Armstrong for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

"Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of a very serious crime that she needs to answer for," said U.S. Marshal for the western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau. "The best thing she can do at this point, wherever she is, is surrender to authorities, so she can return safely to Austin and answer the charges against her. She needs to know the Marshals are not going to stop looking for her."

Armstrong is white, stands 5 feet 8 inches and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has light brown long, curly hair and hazel eyes and was last seen on surveillance video wearing a blue denim jacket, black shirt with a pink design on the chest, white jeans, black and white tennis shoes, a black COVID mask, and a possible yoga mat carrier on her shoulders.

Anyone with information on Armstrong’s whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app. Tips may also be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.