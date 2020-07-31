Auburn woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances,' police say

Police are investigating the "suspicious" disappearance of an Auburn woman whose vehicle was found engulfed in flames in downtown Tacoma two days after she was last seen.

Tacoma police say 50-year-old Diana Davis was last seen Monday. Her car, a silver Chevrolet Impala, was found on fire Wednesday in the 1600 block of Court "E" in Tacoma.

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.