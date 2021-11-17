Auburn woman arrested, suspected of dealing fentanyl in Pierce Co.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo Credit: Pierce County Sheriff's Office ( )

Pierce County deputies arrested a woman suspected of dealing fentanyl, following a two-month investigation.

Deputies arrested the 25-year-old woman Tuesday night in South Hill, after they found her driving a stolen car. They served a search warrant at her apartment in Auburn, where they found 3,000 fentanyl pills, 300 Xanax pills and $9,000 in cash.

Puget Sound agencies have been working to tackle a fentanyl crisis, and in the last two years have arrested 16 conspirators in a multi-state fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring. In their investigation, officers seized guns, drugs and 100,000 fentanyl pills.

The woman was booked into jail for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

