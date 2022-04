article

Auburn Police served search warrants on Apr. 20 and seized tens of thousands of fentanyl pills and hundreds of thousands in cash.

According to police, officers were wrapping up a months-long special investigation that culminated in two search warrants on an Auburn home on Wednesday.

Officers seized 82,400 fentanyl pills, 1.8 lbs of heroin, 3.8 lbs of meth, $173,138 in cash and two handguns.