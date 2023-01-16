Auburn Police seek man suspected of trying to abduct barista

Auburn Police need help identifying a man suspected of trying to abduct a barista early Monday morning.

Surveillance video captured the man roll up to a coffee stand window and order something. When the victim went to hand cash back to him, he is seen grabbing her arm and pulling, then appears to try and zip-tie her arm.

The barista pulled her arm free and slammed the window shut, and the suspect sped off.

According to Auburn Police, the suspect has a unique tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read "Chevrolet."

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is urged to call the Auburn Police tip line at (253) 288-7403.